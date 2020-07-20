Editor’s Note: This is the first in a weekly series of stories profiling Black-owned businesses in Madison County.
ANDERSON — Artez Holt always had the idea that he wanted to own his own business, but the day job as a quality engineer he needed to support his family got in the way.
Until he was sent to work from home early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“When they sent us home for COVID-19, I was able to take my thought and put it on paper,” the owner of Westside Tez’s Spice Rubs/Seasonings and BBQ Sauce said.
A Madison Heights High School graduate and member of the Indiana National Guard, Holt, 41, is one of many Black Madison County residents who are reaching for the brass ring by striking out on their own.
The Anderson native initially thought he wanted to own a restaurant and later considered a food truck because he wanted to be mobile.
“I wanted to have a business that targeted foods, but I was thinking on a grander scale,” he said. Instead, however, he decided to take it slow and start with the rubs.
Though barbecue rubs and sauces are a popular space for Black business entrepreneurs, Holt said.
“I honestly thought there was still some space out there through my research,” he said. “I knew with evolution and word of mouth, it would kind of create its own market, even if it was crowded. It would create its own path.”
Needing a focus group, Holt tested his recipes on his family members, friends and co-workers once he was called back into the office after working from home for about a month.
“Before you put a product out there, you have to test it. I love the food that I cook, but I needed to know if someone outside of my family liked my food, whether they would have the same love for my products,” he said. ”It was a matter of perfecting my craft. It was using my family and my work friends as my sample crowd.”
Holt started selling his products, which include pork, chicken, steak and seafood rubs as well as pepper medley, sweet and sour and Westside Mid specialty sauces and variety packs on May 14. The products sell at $5, $7 and $9 each for individual rubs, $6 for specialty sauces and $25 to $45 for variety packs.
Though he expected as many as three orders each week, at an average of 15 per week, the sales have exceeded his wildest dreams.
“My expectations were pretty low from the very beginning. It’s been overwhelming from the very beginning,” he said. “With the word of mouth and tasting the products, it’s starting to become more popular than I ever expected. I’m definitely humbled by the experience and the exposure.”
Though he has been selling them through his Facebook page, Holt hopes to have his line of rubs and sauces picked up by grocery stores
“Ultimately, my goal is to have my product out there so it’s in the same lane as Sweet Baby Ray’s, but I’m happy where I am right now,” he said.
These days, he’s often up until 2 or 3 a.m. mixing his rubs or packaging products for shipment across the nation.
Anderson native Shana Dixon Isaac has moved to Atlanta, Georgia, but saw an ad for Westside Tez’s Spice Rubs/Seasonings and BBQ Sauce on a Facebook post and decided to try it.
“I ordered it to support Tez and to taste it,” she said.
She said it’s very important to her to support Black-owned businesses.
“Especially since that business is owned by an old schoolmate that is making positive moves in my hometown that I love,” she said.
Lindsay Brown, a longtime friend of Holt, about two weeks ago announced it was time to put in another order of the Westside Mid sauce, which he said his family devoured in just a couple of days.
“My kids and my wife, they loved it. Literally it was gone in a day and half. They put it on everything,” he said. “It has a little kick to it. It’s sweet a little bit. It’s nothing like Sweet Baby Ray’s or Open Pit. It has a nice, savory taste.”
For more information or to order the rubs or spices, visit Westside Tez’s Spice Rubs/Seasonings and BBQ Sauce Facebook page.
