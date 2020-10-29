ANDERSON — If you get a craving for a White Castle slider Tuesday morning, it’ll have to wait.
The regional fast food chain is taking the unusual step of closing all of its 362 stores in 14 states for four hours on Election Day to give employees time off to vote.
“We believe voting is a right of responsible citizenship, and we want all our team members to have that opportunity,” White Castle president and CEO Lisa Ingram said in a news release.
The chain’s restaurants, including locations in Anderson and Daleville, will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. All of the company’s estimated 10,000 employees will be given paid time off for those four hours.
“This is something where we decided it’s a lot more important to give people empowerment than worrying about profit we might set aside for that time frame,” White Castle Vice President Jamie Richardson said. “Hopefully, folks who were going to come to us during that time frame will understand.”
Richardson said signs will be posted at all restaurants, and the company will be sending out reminders through its social media channels in an effort to minimize any disruptions to customers’ schedules.
The gesture, he added, is a way for the company to remind its employees of their civic responsibilities, as well as a thank-you for their efforts.
“As we’ve all made our way through 2020, it’s been such a difficult year in ways that we never could have expected,” Richardson said. “This is something that’s unifying and, we think, good, and gives everyone an equal opportunity to vote.”
Richardson added that the company intends to make the Election Day closures a tradition for every presidential election going forward.
“It’s one less thing you have to worry about or squeeze in,” he said. “For those who had the opportunity to participate earlier, it’s four hours they can have back as just their own.”
