ANDERSON — For both parties, the timing simply seemed right.
Over the years, Mark Harrison, president and owner of the Ed Martin Automotive Group, had reminded Mary Jamerson that when the time came, he’d be grateful to be considered as a buyer for the Myers Autoworld dealerships on Scatterfield Road.
Last week, Jamerson, president and CEO of Myers and Ford Autoworld, announced that the time had arrived.
“I have always felt that I was in the people business, not the car business,” she wrote in a Facebook post announcing her retirement after 44 years at Autoworld. “I am immensely thankful for all who have been part of my journey and for letting me be part of yours.”
A day later, Ed Martin Automotive Group announced that it has acquired Ford Autoworld and Myers Autoworld Buick GMC. The transaction, which gives Ed Martin a total of 13 brands and 11 dealerships in Central Indiana, brings Harrison full circle in the automotive sales business.
His father-in-law, the company’s namesake, became the youngest Ford dealer in the country in 1960. However, after transitioning to General Motors in the 1980s, the current automotive group had lacked a dealership with the Ford brand until now.
The Ford Autoworld facility was opened in 2014 on nearly six acres of the former General Motors Plant 11 site at South Scatterfield Road and 32nd Street.
“We’ve been in the city a long time. We know the (automotive) heritage of it,” Harrison said. “We just grew to a place where we thought we would be the natural successor for the Autoworld dealerships.”
Harrison said Ed Martin opened its first dealership in Anderson in 1978 and remained a presence even as new technology, rising oil prices and increased foreign competition dried up demand for General Motors vehicles and thousands of jobs were lost.
“When we first were here, there were 27 GM factories in town and, obviously, there are none now,” he said. “Our dealerships now are built on a piece of ground that once was a factory. The town has absorbed most of that loss and has moved on, but with the surrounding communities, it’s always been a good car town.”
The transaction also further strengthens Ed Martin’s presence along the Scatterfield Road corridor, giving the company a total of five dealerships within three miles of Interstate 69.
“Truthfully, I think this is going to improve the shopper experience with Ed Martin having as many offerings as they’ve got there along Scatterfield Road,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
“You can stop at any of their locations, and they’re going to have the available inventory of GM, Chevy, Ford, Buick, Toyota, Cadillac, you name it. That’s going to enhance the shopping experience for potential car buyers that maybe don’t know exactly what they’re looking for.”
The Myers and Ford Autoworld dealerships have been a fixture of the local business scene for decades. In 2012, Jamerson was named The Herald Bulletin's Community Person of the Year after she committed to building the new $7.5 million Autoworld campus the next year at the Scatterfield Road site.
Jamerson has promoted a culture of community service that has elevated the roles of women and has led to new jobs, tens of thousands of dollars in donations and scholarships to area schools.
Jamerson has served on many local boards, including those for the Flagship Enterprise Center, the Corporation for Economic Development of Madison County, and Community Hospital Anderson.