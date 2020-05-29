Our daughter, Cheryl Engbrecht, has done 100% of our grocery shopping since the COVID-19 virus hit.
Fortunately, Cheryl, her husband Kirk, and four daughters (Madeline, Mary, Marisa, and Mallory) live in our neighborhood.
Since we fall well within the “high-risk group,” Cheryl decided that we needed minimal exposure to the virus. She brought us hand sanitizer, disinfecting wipes and face masks.
Now, she dutifully asks us for our grocery list any time she goes to the store — or any time we need anything (Kirk sometimes substitutes for her).
Cheryl keeps busy working on her courses at Indiana Wesleyan University to finish her teaching degree, taking care of the needs of a family of six and two dogs, monitoring the kids’ on-line schoolwork, and distributing school supplies and food at Daleville Elementary School.
Still, she somehow finds time to take care of our needs.
In addition to the grocery shopping, Cheryl, our four granddaughters, and their new black Labrador retriever puppy daily walk over to see us. They sit on the porch and talk to Granni and me through an open window.
It brightens our day and breaks up the monotony of the stay-at-home policy.
Randy and Sheila Paschal, Daleville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.