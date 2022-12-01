ANDERSON – The legacy of Larry VanNess, known affectionately around Anderson as the “Can Man” continues.
VanNess passed away Oct. 24 as a result of medical complications after being struck by a car.
This coming Monday local resident Rachel Landers will be delivering 750,000 tabs to the Ronald McDonald House.
Landers said in the month since VanNess passed away local residents have collected and hand counted 750,000 tabs from cans.
Landers said that brings the total donated by VanNess to 27 million tabs.
She said the community has collected 200,000 additional tabs to start on the way to donating 28 million in VanNess’s name.
VanNess started collecting tabs in 2003 after talking with a family at Shadyside Park about the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis. It’s steps from Riley Hospital for Children.
“We’re going to keep doing it indefinitely,” Landers said recently of collecting the tabs. “We’re carrying on Larry’s legacy.”
She said community members want to continue to collect the tabs for the Ronald McDonald House and the list of participating businesses as a drop-off point has grown to 44 in recent weeks.
The Ronald McDonald House provides families with a child in the hospital free housing and meals provided by volunteers.
Families face economic and emotional challenges, the website states. Together with our partners and volunteers, we provide comfort, food, love, and a place to relax so they can focus on what matters most – healing together.