ANDERSON — The seasonal sounds of Ireland will be filling the Paramount Theatre when the Celtic Angels bring their Christmas Show to Anderson.
The Celtic Angels, including the Celtic Knights dancers and a band, will be performing at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Louise Barry, a native of Dublin, is in her second year of performing with the group.
Barry said during a telephone interview with The Herald Bulletin that the first time she was asked to join the Celtic Angels she wasn’t interested in joining a group.
“The second time they called I jumped at the opportunity,” Barry laughed.
“Touring makes you an instant family,” she said. “We’re all very compatible and the other performers have great personalities. It felt like the perfect opportunity to do what I love and to work with people I like to work with.”
The Celtic Angels are currently on an extended tour of the United States and this will be Barry’s first trip to Madison County.
“We had been in Indianapolis before to perform at the summer festival,” Barry said. “I loved it, we stayed in Indianapolis for some time.
“I’m very excited to be back in Indiana,” she said. “I’m excited about appearing in Anderson.”
Barry has visited 45 of the 50 states while performing with the group.
Performing, she said, was to be expected, given her family background.
“My father was a singer and mother was a dancer that toured,” Barry said. “I feel like it was something that was pre-determined.”
Her husband and two siblings also perform, but not with the Celtic Angels.
“I knew at an early age that nothing else would fulfill that need,” Barry said. “It’s in you blood. I’m fortunate to have a career that I love.”
Barry said the Celtic Angels perform a lot of traditional Irish Christmas songs and some of the traditional music of the season.
Her new favorite song is “I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day”.
Barry will be home in Dublin on New Year’s Eve with her husband but will not be performing.
“It’s time to spend with my family,” she said.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office or by calling 765-642-1234.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.