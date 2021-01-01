Champion for kids creates marvelous opportunities

Benita Holbert is one of the champions behind the Marvelous Monday program, a children’s outreach program run out of Sherman Street Church of God in Anderson. Holbert helps reach hundreds of kids with hot meals, Bible lessons and educational resources.
A paraeducator for the Anderson Community Schools system, Holbert couples her ministry with helping students cope with online education since the pandemic forced several students to stay home. She has kept Marvelous Monday going throughout the lockdown as well.
“We wanted to stay consistent in the kids’ lives,” Holbert said. “In order to do that we had to do some things differently. We’re always available when the kids need us.”
The program provides kids, teenagers and parents free meals, household essential items and a safe space for fellowship. Before the pandemic, Marvelous Monday participants would meet once a week for a meal, a Bible story, homework help and play time.
“Marvelous Monday provides an opportunity for children to get away from their everyday environment,” Holbert said. “We try to help them build character, to make good choices, and we give them a safe place to be.”
Holbert has been helping in the community for over 20 years, bringing resources and hope to generations.
“I’ve been out here for over 20 years, in the Anderson area. I have the children of children that I had years ago,” Holbert said. “I love to see them become responsible citizens during the program. Some of the kids we deal with are parents in the home. They’re responsible for things they shouldn’t be as children. When they come to us, they’re allowed to be children.”
Holbert has also led the effort in keeping three families from facing eviction during the COVID crisis, and helps provide essentials like toilet paper, paper towels and washable masks for families in need.
“Many in our community have seen her as a beacon of hope,” said Zack Jones, a friend of Holbert. “They reach out to her when they are in need because she can always find a way to help. She does not judge; she does whatever she can to help someone in need. She is a determined leader that would give the shirt off her back just to help someone.”