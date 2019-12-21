LAPEL--Saturday's Madison County Wrestling Tournament was far from the deepest ever, and that was because a large number of athletes weren't fit to compete.
"(The flu) is just going around everybody," said Pendleton Heights coach Dave Cloud, whose Arabians became County champions for the sixth year in a row and 28th time overall.
PH scored 243.5 points and had six champions, five in the heaviest six weights as well as three-time champ Jared Brown at 132 pounds. The Arabians pulled away from a shorthanded Frankton squad in the final round (the runner-up Eagles had 201 points).
"It's just a bad time to have a County Tournament with everybody out, but today's the day we do it, so you've got to go out and wrestle," Cloud said.
The Arabians were able to adjust to regular 220-pounder Justin Stephens missing weight, as senior AJ Hopkins -- who had been wrestling JV at 195 -- stepped in for his varsity debut and pinned Lapel's Hunter Morris in 90 seconds in the final.
Two PH wrestlers who went in unbeaten came out still that way, junior Brown and senior Cade Campbell at 285.
Brown, ranked 10th in the state, improved to 17-0 with a 52-second fall over Frankton's Kelby Lapierre, and unranked Campbell (also 17-0) closed out the day by stopping Alexandria's Daniel Snyder in 2:49.
PH's late run began at 160, when senior Maverick Hamilton (15-4) pinned Randall Fultz of Madison-Grant with one second to go in the first period.
Senior 170-pounder Zach Sanford (12-7) won his second County crown with a pin over Anderson's Israel Dates at 5:02, and at 182, it was sophomore Colyn Gillespie (9-3) scoring a fall over Lapel's Gage Thompson with 14 seconds left in the match.
The Arabians led Frankton by only 196.5-187 after the preliminary matches, but PH went 6-2 in its finals and also scored well in the consolation matches, while the Eagles were 1-5 in their title bouts.
"To come out and wrestle that well to get falls and expand their lead in the finals is wonderful," Cloud said. "A lot of times in years past, teams would creep up on us, but (we) did a really good job in the finals winning those matches, and everybody contributed."
Anderson sophomore 120-pounder Andrew Dietz was named the Fred Lamb Outstanding Wrestler, after handing Alexandria's Logan Flowers his first defeat in 14 matches, 7-2. Dietz, who had two takedowns and a near-fall, improved to 14-1.
"I wrestled consistent with my takedowns and I kept the pressure on kids and I kept my moves going, and I really didn't let them get anything on me," Dietz said.
Dietz's senior teammate Willie Dennison followed at 126 by pinning M-G's Zeb Taylor at 1:47 and, like Brown, captured a third County title.
Anderson placed sixth with 91 points and was without state 10th-ranked 106-pounder Romello Williams (13-1), home with the flu.
Alexandria (third with 174) had three champions -- sophomore Max Naselroad and brothers Xavier and Isaiah Fye -- and they all defeated Frankton foes.
Naselroad moved to 15-0 after an 8-2 decision over Seth Lawson at 138, while senior Xavier Fye (14-1) topped Braydon Slayton 4-2 at 145 and 106-pound freshman Isaiah Fye (11-3) earned a fall over Evan Trissell in 46 seconds.
"I'm glad they won, but we need to get after it over the break and get some stuff figured out," Alexandria coach Scott Rowland said. "The kids wrestled hard, but we just fell a little bit short today."
Frankton's lone bright spot in a final was at 113, where junior Huston Ellingwood (9-2) pinned PH's Elijah Creel in 1:53.
"Obviously, it could have made things a little bit interesting," said Frankton coach Courtney Duncan, who had wrestlers either become ill or injured, or miss weight. "You throw those pieces back in the team race and it could have been a lot closer."
M-G placed fourth with 148 points and junior Jaren Glass (8-2) won the 152 title with a 15-6 major decision over PH's Ethan Childers.
Elwood saw junior Chase Lovell pin Frankton's Julian Martinez with 19 seconds to go in the 195 final. The Panthers (49) were seventh.
Lapel, led by runners-up Thompson and Morris, ended fifth (129).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.