CHESTERFIELD — The town council agreed their fourth counter offer to the Delaware County Regional Waste District would be their final offer.
Negotiating a new rate is part of financing upgrades to the town’s sewage works.
The state has mandated the town to remove phosphorus from the water it discharges into the White River from the wastewater plant. Excess phosphorus can cause algae blooms.
Town attorney Thomas Beeman has been working with Andre Riley of Baker Tilly on the negotiations and recommended to the town their fourth counter offer be their last since the negotiations are holding up the project.
"That could lead us into an arbitration situation but I think it's time for the rubber to hit the road," Beeman said.
"We really need to get this done I don't think interest rates are going to stay this low forever."
In other business the council authorized $6,000 for an alarm system at the sewage works that monitors operations and alerts the town to any problems after hours.
The council also approved $2,700 to restock the water department with water couplings that are needed for emergency repairs.
