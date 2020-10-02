GARY, Ind. — A young boy from Chicago was killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Thursday morning.
State police say 7-year-old Thatcher Swanson was a passenger in the back seat of a Chevrolet Volt that slowed for traffic near Gary. Investigators say people were reportedly standing outside of their vehicles, trying to corral a stray dog that was running on the interstate. As the driver of the Volt, 38-year-old Anthony Swanson of Chicago, slowed down for the stopped traffic, his vehicle was struck from behind by a semi-truck/trailer that was also traveling east on the interstate.
The driver and a female passenger of the Volt suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. The driver of the semi was not injured.
Police say Thatcher Swanson was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.
The Indiana Toll Road was closed for about six hours following the crash.
