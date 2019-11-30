East Lynn shares holiday services
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will hold the following schedule for the month of December.
• Sunday, Dec. 1, Hanging of the Greens
• Every Monday in December at 4 p.m. there will be a Blue Christmas Series
• Monday, Dec. 9, Special Blue Christmas Service (hanging a star in remembrance of a loved one)
• Sunday, Dec. 15, Christmas Cantata: “Take Me Back To Bethlehem”
• Tuesday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve candlelight service.
Panel discussion slated for Sunday
ANDERSON — Single in Heart Ministry will host a panel discussion on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Christ Temple Church, 1610 W. 22nd St.
Minister Tiria Booth of The Tabernacle of Deliverance, Indianapolis, will be the moderator.
Topic will be “What do you do?” Speaker will be Sister Deloris Morgan of Whole Truth, Muncie.
Issues discussed include financial stress, restricted freedom, loneliness, needing mentors for children, how do you deal with other parent and how do you suppress your feelings.
Sister Chnutina Morgan will also speak on “Single and proud of it.”
Issues discussed include the pressure to get married, most friends being married and financial stress.
Speaker Elder Terry Lewis of Christ Temple, Anderson, will deliver “Whatcha looking for?” on what a man is looking for in a woman that he would like to marry.
Information: 765-644-9281
Glad Tidings has new location
ANDERSON — This Sunday, Glad Tidings Church in North Anderson will be launching services at its new facility at 2604 N. Scatterfield Road (formerly North Anderson Church of God) at 10 a.m.
Matthew Boldizsar, lead pastor, extends an invitation to the public to join them at their new location launch and celebrate Christmas in North Anderson with the “GT Church Family.”
