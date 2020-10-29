ANDERSON — A contract has been awarded by the Anderson Board of Public Works for the construction of sidewalks at Cross Lakes Apartments.
The Board of Public Works awarded a contract to DC Construction in the amount of $43,924 on Thursday.
Sidewalks will be constructed on both sides of Scatterfield Road in front of Cross Lakes Apartments and Cross Street Market Place.
City Engineer Chuck Leser said the work on the sidewalks is expected to be completed by the end of November.
He said the Indiana Department of Transportation has scheduled a December bid date for the installation of traffic signals south of Cross Street to allow pedestrians to cross safely from the apartments to the shopping center.
The new traffic signal is expected to be installed by April.
Local resident Cynthia Young has been an advocate for adding a traffic light and crosswalk to allow residents to safely cross the busy four-lane state highway.
Young started campaigning in 2019 for the crosswalk following the death of Nancy Shaw, who was crossing the road with her daughter at night.
The state recently completed the repaving of North Scatterfield Road and Indiana 9, between the city limits and Indiana 128.
According to traffic counts by the Madison County Council of Governments, as many as 16,000 vehicles travel daily on Scatterfield between Lindberg Road and Cross Street.
OTHER BUSINESS
The Board of Works approved two resolutions transferring ownership of a property to the Carrie Mae Hyatt Westside Community Food Pantry.
The property on Arrow Avenue is the site of the former police substation that the city demolished earlier this year.
The Rev. Ray Wilkins, chairman of the food pantry board, said they plan to construct a building to house the pantry that will include an office for a social services person to assist area residents.
“We have a grant to hire a full-time director to oversee the operations and staff members,” Wilkins said.
The building is expected to be constructed within the next six months. The board is working to secure funding for the construction.
Donations can be sent to the Carrie Mae Hyatt Westide Community Food Pantry, 1505 Rev. J.T. Menifee St., Anderson, IN 46016.
