ANDERSON — The city of Anderson accepted a bid for the purchase of pipe for the relocation of the water main at Edgewater Park.
The Anderson Board of Public Works on Tuesday accepted the quote of Ferguson Water in the amount of $86,028, the lowest of the three quotes received.
Utility Supply submitted a quote of $101,714 and EJ Prescott’s quote was in the amount of $123,503.
Nara Manor, superintendent of the Water Pollution Control Department said several water mains have to be relocated before the city can move forward with a major sewer line replacement.
The work will be from Edgewater Park to Scattefield Road. The city is paying for the project through funds in the water pollution control department budget.
The work will include the installation of 72-inch and 36-inch sewer lines on the north bank of the river to accommodate the removal of two combined sewer overflows. The new sewer lines will be adjacent to an existing 36-inch line.
Atlas Excavating was awarded a contract for the work in 2021 at a cost of $2.6 million.
Manor said the work will be completed as soon as possible.
The board approved a contract in the amount of $19,435 to Resolvetech for the maintenance of the heating and air conditioning system at the Water Pollution Control Department.