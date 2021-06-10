ANDERSON — The Anderson City Council has given preliminary approval to an Indianapolis developer’s plans to construct a 111-unit housing development along Lindberg Road.
The city council Thursday passed an ordinance 8-1 to rezone the 17.8 acres in the 2600 block on Lindberg Road through two of the three required readings. Councilwoman Rebecca Crumes voted no.
If the rezoning is approved for final passage Renewing Management will have to request a special exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals will have to approve the residential development plan.
Work is expected to start most likely in the spring of 2022 and take up to 18 months to complete.
David Gilman with the developer said the estimated rent is $800 for the one-bedroom apartment and $950 for a two-bedroom unit.
Crumes said she wanted to know what incentives the city of Anderson was offering and wanted development in the inner city.
Ethan Fernharber, owner of Renewing Management, said there is a demand for this type of housing in Anderson.
He said the owner of the property will plow the streets and do all maintenance.
“We want to invest dollars in Anderson,” he said.
Fernharber said there is no intention of requesting tax abatement or incentives from the city.
Councilwoman Jennifer Culp, who represents the area, said this is needed.
“This is going to benefit the area,” she said. “We don’t see this kind of development in the district.”
The proposal includes a new church, The Mercy Road Church, which will occupy the existing church building. The unfinished school building will be converted into a community center.
Renewing Management plans to use the remaining 13 acres to construct 37 triplex townhouses with a total of 111 apartments.
Gilman said the plan is to invest $1 million in the former church portion of the project and $6 million to $8 million on the housing project.
He said Renewing Management is hoping to develop one or two similar developments on an annual basis in Indiana.
The project includes a privacy fence on the west side of the property and a row of evergreen trees on the east side along two existing single-family developments.
The plan includes a nature park, storm water detention area, playground, community garden, walking trails and a dog park.
The company operates the Stonebrook Apartments on Columbus Avenue and Cedar Ridge on 38th Street.
By a vote of 8 to 1 the council passed through two of three readings an ordinance sought by Mustin Builders to rezone seven lots in the existing Sagamore Addition in the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Main Street.
A 2018 request to rezone the property was denied by the Anderson City Council because of concerns about the loss of property values and increased traffic. They also wanted to keep the open fields.
Councilman Ollie H. Dixon cast the no vote on the ordinance, renewing concerns about parking in the Sagamore Addition.
The development will have to get approval of a special exception from the Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals.
Lawrence Johnson with Mustin Builders said the board of the Sagamore Homeowners Association requested that Mustin Builders again request the rezoning.
“They wanted us to build there,” he said.
