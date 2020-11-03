With the election behind us and temperatures continuing to fall, we will soon realize we are in the thick of the holiday season. This year has been a year unlike any other, and we aren’t finished yet. The economic upheaval initially created by the coronavirus continues to threaten our local economy as we enter what is usually a make-or-break season for small businesses. However, this is one challenge that we can combat directly as a community. As you begin to shop for those on your Christmas list, consider your options. What if instead of supporting online giants or large impersonal big-box retailers we chose to stay local?
The shop local movement is not new, but it’s more important now than ever. Profits that go to huge, out-of-state corporations don’t provide the same value for the local economy. When you do business with a locally owned merchant, the profits stay in your community. The owners will spend it providing wages to your neighbor, shopping at other local stores, and tithing at local churches. The Small Business Administration conducted a study that showed for every $100 you spend at local businesses, $68 will stay in the community. This gives your purchase a force-multiplier, enabling your town to provide improved police and fire protection, streets, and parks.
Sure, you can shop on Amazon in your pajamas, but did you know that many of our local vendors offer the same online shopping experience? Buying local has benefits beyond mere convenience. When you support local business owners, you get a better level of service, as well as helping make your community a better place to live. When was the last time that eBay sponsored a local sports team or helped with a service club fundraiser?
When you personally know the people behind the business where you’re buying products and services, you enjoy a connection you would not otherwise have. Along with the rest of the community, you celebrate when a favorite local business succeeds, and you mourn when it’s forced to shut its doors. This personal investment isn’t quite as present when Amazon stock prices set a new record high giving Jeff Bezos another billion to play with.
Local businesses give a community its flavor and culture in a way that the online space never can. Cities and towns across America are filled with coffee shops, retail, and restaurants that are truly one-of-a-kind. The combined presence of our county’s many local businesses makes it different from every other community in the world. By supporting those businesses instead of impersonal clicking, you ensure that uniqueness is preserved as a part of your culture.
This call to action is not without the understanding that the COVID-19 has affected families and spending habits as well as businesses. In lean times, it’s understandable that consumers pinch pennies and eliminate many luxuries. From cutting back on extras to more prudent spending and budgeting, people inject a degree of caution into their financial habits. In such a volatile environment, smaller, local businesses count on your patronage to stay afloat; every transaction is precious to them. So, when deciding where to spend your hard-earned dollars on tonight’s dinner or a gift for a friend, consider the benefits of turning to local, independently owned businesses within your community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.