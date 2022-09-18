ANDERSON – Jason Clevenger delivered an impressive performance in winning the longest race ever staged by the Vores Compact Touring Series.
The series contested a 150-lap event, broken into two segments, on First Responders Night at Anderson Speedway presented by McGowan Insurance and Knapp Supply.
Clevenger led 142 of the 150 laps and maintained the lead over the second segment through seven restarts by holding off several challengers.
Jake Albright took control of the race at the start but surrendered the lead to Clevenger on the eighth lap with an outside pass entering turn one on a restart.
Chris Jennings would move into the second spot on lap 32 working his way up from the fifth starting spot.
Fast qualifier Justin Brown lost a lap and local favorite Trent Gossar lost two circuits in the first segment.
Jennings took the lead for one circuit on lap 78, but Clevenger regained the top spot by running the low line.
Thanks to the “Lucky Dog” rule, Brown was back running with the leaders by lap 80 and was running in the top five by lap 100.
The caution flag waved on lap 98 when Tom Gossar, running fourth at the time make contact with the turn two wall.
Brown moved up to as high as second with 34 laps remaining but had to settle for third.
Clevenger won by .783-seconds over Kyle Frame, Brown, Jennings and Ron Sagers.
For the third time this season at Anderson Speedway, Jeff Marcum won a Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Model race.
Marcum set fast time during qualifying but the invert of eight put Charlie Keevan and Cassten Everridge on the front row.
Keevan took the lead at the start with a caution early in the 75-lap race having a lasting impact.
J.P. Crabtree, the winner of the two most recent events, had to pit to make a repair and joined the field at the back of the pack.
Another caution flag waved on lap 25 when brothers Hunter and Tanner Jack made contact in turn two while the two were battling for the two second.
The race was red-flagged on lap 37 when Tanner Jack, Kyle Worley and Keegan Sobilo tangled on the back straight.
Marcum took the lead from Keevan on lap 28. Crabtree climbed through the field to be running second on lap 43, but was passed for the position by Hunter Jack on lap 54.
Marcum scored the victory by .686-seconds over Jack, Crabtree, Everidge and Keevan.
“The last trip to Anderson there was a late red flag and we picked up some debris that put a hole in the tire on the restart,” Marcum said in the Riley & Sons Victory Lane. “When we had the red flag I was hoping it wouldn't happen again, because we had a really good car.”
Thomas Schrage drove from the back of the field to capture his second Kenyon Midget Series win at Anderson Speedway.
Schrage battled for several laps with leader Dameron Taylor, looking to make the pass on the inside through the third and fourth corners.
Schrage finally was able to make the pass on lap 23, surrendered the lead on lap 24 to Taylor following a red-flag before taking the point for good.
Taylor finished second followed by Clayton Gaines.
Andrew Teepe took the lead from Dawson Phillips on the tenth lap of the CRA Street Stock feature to capture the victory.
For the entire remaining 65 laps Teepe was able to hold off Jason Atkinson and Dalton Connor.