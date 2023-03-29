ANDERSON, Ind. — Nefarious, ongoing efforts by China’s government present a grave threat to U.S. interests, FBI Director Christopher Wray told an audience Wednesday at Anderson University.
“In my view there is no country that presents a broader, more comprehensive, more serious threat to our economic security, our ideas, our innovation, than the People’s Republic of China … specifically the Chinese government,” Wray said.
In explaining the variety of threats China poses, Wray noted that the parent company of TikTok has well-documented links to the Chinese government, which has created concern among members of Congress and, amid decaying U.S.-Chinese relations, could compromise Americans’ personal information.
“Not just as a practical matter but as a legal matter, any information that TikTok has access to, the Chinese government has access to as a matter of Chinese law,” Wray said.
“Would you want the Chinese government — which is an autocratic government that has shown over and over again contempt for the rule of law and international norms — would you want to give the Chinese government, the Chinese communist party, the Chinese intelligence services everything you have on TikTok?”
Wray spoke after meeting privately with several students studying in Anderson University's Center for Security Studies & Cyber Defense.
During a wide-ranging conversation afterward with AU President John Pistole, Wray addressed several topics, including the bureau’s investigation of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and the prosecution of hundreds of people who were arrested in its aftermath.
Wray maintained that the FBI’s prosecutions have focused exclusively on people who engaged in violence against law enforcement — and threatened violence against lawmakers — on that day.
“To me, the whole thing is part of a broader phenomenon in society that’s troubling,” Wray said. “It’s the tendency on the part of people, when they’re angry about something or angry with someone, to express that anger through violence.
“When it comes to violence, I don’t really care what you’re angry about or who you’re angry with, you don’t get to express it through violence, including attacking law enforcement.”
Students who spent time with Wray on Wednesday afternoon heard his thoughts on several other topics, including the challenges of leading the country’s largest law enforcement and intelligence agency. The bureau, Wray noted, employs more than 38,000 people and has a budget of nearly $10 billion.
“We asked him a lot about how politics affects FBI decision making, and he said that the FBI follows the facts ... whether people like it or not,” recounted Morgan Wood, a senior majoring in national security studies and political science.
“They just follow wherever the facts lead them.”
Other students were interested in Wray’s thoughts on the FBI’s conclusions regarding the origins of the COVID-19 virus. Wray said in late February that bureau officials believe the virus originated in a lab controlled by the Chinese government, a markedly different conclusion from other U.S. intelligence agencies.