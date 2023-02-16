ANDERSON, Ind. — Since her return from a National Guard deployment in Afghanistan in 2012, Allison Sage has been on a quest to repair and heal her body and mind from the trauma she experienced during her time overseas.
A member of a convoy security detail, she spent much of her time either as a gunner or driving trucks, wearing full body armor nearly every day. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. A decade later, she still feels the effects.
After learning trauma-informed yoga and moving to Anderson in 2019, she opened her own studio as an instructor.
But as chronic pain in her back and joints lingered, she continued to research other forms of therapy, including flotation therapy.
“I was honestly afraid to try it at first because I do have some water phobias,” Sage said.
Still, when JB Shelton expanded Detour Salon & Style last October by opening Awaken Spa and bringing the first float tank to Madison County, Sage signed up for a session.
“I’d heard about how beneficial it is for those with chronic pain and mental health worries,” she said.
“After the first time I tried it, I realized I had nothing to worry about. It feels totally safe when I’m in there, and I feel great every time I go.”
Flotation therapy has long been well-known in many professions focused on personal wellness, but it has indisputably gained more followers over the last decade.
In 2011, there were 85 flotation centers in the United States, according to Flotation Locations, an online directory that tracks such centers. As of late last year, there were more than 250.
At Awaken Spa, clients who book either 30-minute or 60-minute sessions are ushered into a room that’s nearly empty except for an oval-shaped, 200-gallon pool, which resembles a large hot tub.
Once they climb in and lower themselves into the water, they begin to bob like bath toys. They’re made buoyant by nearly 1,200 pounds of magnesium salt, and when they lie on their backs, they float without stiffening a muscle.
“It’s kind of a sensory deprivation — you just kind of float there,” said Dr. Molly Weiandt, who advises Shelton on the tank’s operation. “It’s peaceful and quiet, there’s no interruptions, not a lot of sound, not a lot of sensory input.”
Shelton said expanding her business — and adding a float tank — had been discussed off and on for about two years.
As the country emerged from pandemic-related lockdowns and restrictions, she said she began to notice a gap in wellness care locally.
Filling that gap, she came to believe, was important.
“I knew that Madison County was in desperate need of some opportunities in the wellness, mental health and self-care department,” Shelton said. “They all do go together.”
She began to research a variety of therapeutic methods involving salt, which in various forms has been shown to relieve common respiratory issues including asthma, allergies, bronchitis, sinusitis and other maladies.
Magnesium salt — or Epsom salts — in particular caught her attention, she said, because of its efficacy in addressing skin conditions such as psoriasis, eczema and others.
When Shelton discovered that the nearest float tank was in Indianapolis, she knew she’d hit on an idea worth pursuing.
Sage is among about a dozen clients who use the tank regularly. She tries to float at least once a week.
“I find meditation really challenging, which is ironic because I own my own yoga studio,” Sage said with a laugh.
While floating, Sage says, he's able “to tap into that relaxed, calm physical feeling, but also (relax) mentally, as well. It’s like having a restorative nap without falling asleep. It’s the one place where I feel like I actually slow down and have no pain.”