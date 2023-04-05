You’ve seen bottles, jars and aerosol sprays on fishing department shelves, all promoting scents touted to help you catch more fish. Do they work, or is all the advertising hype used to part you with your hard-earned money?
Some exciting research will give us the answer — not as to which lure scent works the best but if and how fish, mainly bass in this study, use their sense of smell and just how important it is.
In the research, nesting male bass caught and released some distance away will often find their way back to the nest. This is often accomplished from a distance of up to three-quarters of a mile away.
We’ve known for some time salmon can leave the expanses of the Great Lakes and oceans to the small streams where they began life. Salmon will use the sun’s position, the earth’s magnetic field and polarized light patterns to hone in on spawning streams.
Once the salmon gets near the flow of their stream or river, the sense of smell takes over.
The researchers at Carlton University in Ontario, Canada. Honed in on three potential homing mechanisms bass use to find their way back to the spawning site: magnetic field, sight and smell.
Researchers captured male bass from their nest and began blocking one of their three sensory organs at a time. The idea was to discover which organ the bass relied on most by blocking the other two.
Each bass was captured from its nest by a snorkeler who then placed a protective screen over the eggs. Each bass was released 200 meters away. Within one hour, 11 of the 15 bass returned to the nest. Within four hours, all but two had returned. These 15 bass were the control group.
Another 33 male bass were snatched from their nest and given treatments. Eleven received vision impairment. Their eyes were rubbed dry with paper towels and covered with Vaseline and then pink opaque Fixodent. This coating would begin to wash off in six to eight hours.
Within one hour, 64% of these bass made it back to their nest. In four hours, 91% made it back.
Another 11 were given a geomagnetic block to circumvent their sense of the Earth’s magnetic field. A bar magnet was fastened on top of the fish’s head between its eyes. Fixodent to the rescue again. Biologists know how to operate on a low budget. Because the bar magnet is stronger than the Earth’s magnetic pull, this would inhibit the bass from using this sense.
Within one hour, 73% of the bass made it back to their nest. All made it back in two hours.
The last 11 had their sense of smell blocked. Bass and most other fish have little openings in their snouts called naris. These olfactory pits have both an incurrent and an excurrent opening water passes through. Biologists used a .16 gauge syringe to fill these channels with Vasoline thus blocking their sense of smell. In one hour, only 27% made it back to their nest. After four hours, 63% made it back.
This research is significant. Biologists determined bass used their sense of smell to relocate their nest. From this and other studies, it is determined bass can smell in water better than humans in air. Bass can sense two drops of amino acid in 6,000 gallons of water.
A fish olfactory researcher, Dr. Keith Jones from Texas A&M is now the lead scientist at the Berkley lab. He has found smell and taste are important to bass. If the fish don’t like the taste, they will spit it out before you can set the hook.
Which fish attractant is up for debate. I use Berkley Gulp Alive. Look at the ingredients. An oil-based enticement is a waste of money.
I hope you found this research as enlightening as did I. Spray those hard baits, too. Make your own luck for a change.