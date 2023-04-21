Todd Golden/CNHI Sports Indiana

Expert in field: Indiana University professor Jesse Steinfeldt poses in his office on Indiana's Bloomington campus. Steinfeldt and Indiana doctoral candidate Jeffrey S. Ruser wrote a chapter called “It’s a Contact Sport: The Psychological Impact of Social Media In Sport” for the Routledge Handbook of Clinical Sports Psychology. Steinfeldt has trained several sports psychologists in the field who work with college athletes.