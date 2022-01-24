ANDERSON – For the past six years Democrat Joey Cole has been second in command of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and is hoping to become the county’s top cop.
Cole, 59, has filed his declaration of candidacy for his party’s nomination for Madison County Sheriff. As of Thursday, Cole is the only Democrat to file for the position.
“I think it’s a good job to have to help people,” Cole said. “I want to take the department in a direction that is necessary.
“My goal is to help people with addictions and mental health issues,” he said. “I want to keep the county safe.”
With Madison County in the process of constructing a new jail, Cole has met with the architects and has visited several county jails that are being built currently or were recently built.
“I want to see the county build the best facility possible,” Cole said.
He has been a member of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department since 1986 and was a civilian jail officer for one year before becoming a patrol officer.
Cole has been serving as the Major for the Sheriff’s Department, having been appointed by Sheriff Scott Mellinger in 2015.
He was elected to the Madison County Council in 1994 and was previously the county’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) officer teaching school children about the harmful effects of drugs and violent behavior.
Cole is a member of the boards of directors for Stripped Love, an organization helping woman caught up in sex trafficking, and the Madison County Mental Health and Addictions Coalition, and Intersect assisting the Family Resource Center.
“I have thought about running for sheriff for several years,” Cole said.
He is a lifelong resident of Madison County, having graduated from Pendleton Heights High School, attended Anderson University and graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy.
