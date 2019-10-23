ANDERSON--On Wednesday, Anderson University celebrated Senior Night with a 4-2 victory over Earlham.
Much of the credit for this win goes to senior Daniel Collins’ and his ability to be a leader and score goals. Collins notched two goals and an assist on five shots.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” Collins said. “Going in, I was excited and nervous because it is my last game at home. I am really glad that, on my senior night, I got to score those goals.”
Before Collins heated up, the Quakers came out fighting and set the tempo early. Earlham freshman Luc Cesar opened up the scoring just six minutes into the game. The Ravens looked frazzled and had a hard time containing passes and finding an open man.
Despite the rocky start, Anderson battled back and found its groove towards the middle of the first half. The turning point was Collins’ first goal with 16 minutes left in the first half.
“I would say that it was a big goal,” AU coach Scott Fridley said. “If you just keep pressure, good things will happen. We finally got settled down and applied pressure.”
This was followed by Anderson freshman Regan Frost’s header that squeezed past Earlham’s goalkeeper. However, the 2-1 lead did not last long as Earlham junior Drew Fitzgibbon got around the Raven defense and hit a shot into the net.
On his own senior night, Collins was able to net another goal to break the tie in the second half.
“He almost had a hat trick today,” Fridley said. “Two goals and an assist is a pretty good day I think.”
Part of Collins’ success is credited to the Ravens defense and their ability to set up big opportunities.
“Our team’s defense played really well today,” Collins said. “We played as a team. We talked and switched when we needed to.”
The final goal of the game was credited as an own goal against the Quakers. A miscommunication between the goalkeeper and a defenseman gave the Ravens an insurance point with about three minutes left in the game.
Although Anderson came out on top, it was not easy to match Earlham’s physicality. A lot of tackles and challenges kept the Ravens fighting for all 90 minutes of the match. Despite this challenge, Fridley thinks that his team handled it well.
“I think we handled the physicality pretty good,” Fridley said. “Earlham is generally pretty physical and fair. I think we handled it very well today.”
Anderson improves to 3-2-1 in conference and 6-8-1 overall with three games remaining.
