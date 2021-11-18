INDIANAPOLIS – The breakout star of Wednesday’s “Hard Knocks: In Season” debut is still unaware of her fame.
But Mia Leonard can be excused because the show premiered some 90 minutes after bedtime. The 2-year-old daughter of Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard stole scenes with her affinity for Sprite and her adorable bond with her father.
But as of Thursday afternoon, she still hadn’t seen the show.
“Her bedtime’s around 8:30, 9 o’clock,” the elder Leonard explained during media availability at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. “So when I get home today, I’m gonna let her watch. When she sees herself, she’s gonna go crazy like she do when she sees me on TV.”
The proud papa was the subject of the debut’s most emotional on-field storyline as he fought through a lingering ankle injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s 23-17 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The show – which airs on HBO and streams on HBO Max – detailed the angst Kayla Leonard felt as she watched her husband struggle to get up after the injury was re-aggravated.
Watching the scenes was like an out-of-body experience for the All-Pro linebacker.
“It definitely made me scared for a little, man,” Leonard said, explaining it was the first time he’d tweaked the ankle that badly since Week 1 or Week 2 of the regular season. “I just watched it last night. It was – it made me – I got emotional last night watching it because when you live in the moment, you don’t really understand what you’re putting yourself through. And when you see it on TV, and I went down – it was like am I gonna get back up?
“I didn’t know that I was gonna get up, and to see the look on my wife’s face of – the worriedness, that really touched me. I was like, ‘I got to continue to just do what I do and take care of my body because I’m not just doing it for me. I’m doing it for my family. I’m doing it for the organization, my teammates. I always say pain is temporary and pride is forever. And if I got to tape it up and go out there and do what I got to do to help this team win, that’s what I’m gonna do because I love ball and I hate standing there, standing on the sideline watching.”
Leonard returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.
Asked how the ankle is feeling, he joked, “it’s attached.”
Leonard underwent surgery on the ankle in June, but it’s remained a problem throughout the season. He estimates he’s only reached full speed on one snap – when he ran down San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on Oct. 24. And he’s never been 100% for a game.
That won’t change Sunday against the Buffalo Bills, but the linebacker is feeling better on the whole than he feared he might.
“The first thing that came to my mind whenever (the re-aggravation) happened – it jammed up – and, in my mind, I said, ‘We’re back to Square 1,’” Leonard said. “And, for a second, that pain in this ankle would not go away. And then once I got to the sideline, got it taped and everything, it was still there, but (the pain) kind of eased up. And then I was like, ‘Maybe this can be the worst.’
“Monday and Tuesday, when I came in, it wasn’t as bad as I thought. So, luckily, it didn’t pick up a lot of swelling. So it’s feeling good.”
THEY SAID IT
“I love it, man. Like I tell him always, just continue to play big, continue to go out there and show the world who you are. He’s constantly doing that. He’s constantly asking questions in the meeting room. He’s focused. He’s working on his hands, working on the big plays and it’s showing. Him and Carson (Wentz) have that connection, and I think he’s leading the league on third downs. So he’s doing a great job. Third down is the money down, and he’s constantly getting better, and that’s what you love to see.” – wide receiver T.Y. Hilton on the growth of Michael Pittman Jr.
INJURY REPORT
Each of the players who did not practice Wednesday returned in some capacity Thursday.
Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (abdomen/throat/back), cornerback T.J. Carrie (knee), left tackle Eric Fisher (back), left guard Quenton Nelson (ankle), defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (ankle), right tackle Braden Smith (elbow) and linebacker E.J. Speed (knee) were full participants.
Tight end Jack Doyle (knee), Leonard and cornerback Xavier Rhodes (calf) were limited.
Only cornerback Anthony Chesley (illness) did not participate.
