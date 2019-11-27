72.4
Tennessee's NFL-leading touchdown percentage inside the red zone. It's the one area in which the Titans have consistently excelled this season, no matter who is playing quarterback. The Colts will counter Sunday with the league's ninth-best red-zone defense, surrendering a touchdown on just 48.4 percent of opponents' possessions inside the 20-yard line. In goal-to-go situations, Indianapolis is allowing opponents to reach the end zone an NFL-low 52.6 percent of the time. The Titans get a touchdown on a league-high 88.9 percent of their goal-to-go possessions.
