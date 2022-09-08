115.5<p>
Jonathan Taylor's average rushing yards per game against the Houston Texans. Taylor is 4-0 in his career against the AFC South rival, and he's rushed for 462 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 6.2 yards per carry during that span.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.