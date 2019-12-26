Years since the Colts have won at Jacksonville. Indianapolis’ last victory in what is now called TIAA Bank Field came Sept. 21, 2014, by a score of 44-17. In three true road games since (the 2016 game was played in London), the Colts have scored a total of 26 points. That includes a 6-0 shutout loss last year that represented Indianapolis’ lone setback in its final 10 regular season games. Jacoby Brissett’s only start at Jacksonville ended with a 30-10 defeat on Dec. 3, 2017. The Colts have won two of the last three games in the series overall, claiming a 29-26 decision at Lucas Oil Stadium on Nov. 11, 2018, and a 33-13 win at home last month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.