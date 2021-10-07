Lamar Jackson’s average yards per pass attempt this season, the highest of his career by nearly a full yard. The 24-year-old quarterback also is averaging a career-high 14.4 yards per completion, more than 2 yards better than his previous best mark.
Colts Page: Big Number
|
Support local journalism
We are making critical coverage of the coronavirus available for free.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the latest news and information on this developing story.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
WTHR Weather
Most Popular
Articles
- Road rage cited in fatal shooting
- Child calls 911 to save stepmom
- Anderson man charged in road rage shooting death
- Witnesses say woman was standing at crossing before she was fatally struck by train
- Bartender says patron saved her life after man tried to run her over and pulled a gun on her
- 18-year-old arrested after fatal road-rage shooting in Anderson
- Union: Elwood firefighter dies of COVID-19
- 2 new hotels planned for Anderson
- Jail Log: Oct. 6
- Jail Log: Oct. 2
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.