5.04
Rushing yards per play for the Texans this season, the third-highest average in the NFL. For all the rightful praise directed at the Colts' ground attack, in some ways Houston has been even better. Carlos Hyde leads the Texans with 789 rushing yards, and the average is bolstered by 291 yards from quarterback Deshaun Watson. When the teams met in Indy on Oct. 20, however, Hyde was held to just 35 yards on 12 carries. Houston gained 100 yards on 24 attempts overall.
