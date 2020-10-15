2
Consecutive wins for the Bengals against the Colts. Both games included late tunrnovers to clinch Cincinnati's win. In 2017, defensive end Carlos Dunlap returned an interception 16 yards for the game-winning score in a 24-23 decision at Paul Brown Stadium. A year later, Indianapolis appeared to be driving for the win when Clayton Fejedelem returned a Jack Doyle fumble 83 yards for a touchdown and a 34-23 win at Lucas Oil Stadium.
