5.19
Average yards allowed per rush by the Panthers, the worst in the NFL. It's not because of a small sample size either. Carolina also ranks 30th in the league with an average of 140.2 rushing yards surrendered per game. That should be the recipe for a resurgence from Indianapolis' run game. Marlon Mack carried nine times for just 11 yards against New Orleans, and the Colts have slipped to ninth (127.1) in rushing yards per game and 17th (4.32) in average yards per rush.
