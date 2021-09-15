Sept. 12 vs. Seahawks
Seahawks 28, Colts 16
Sept. 19 vs. Rams
1 p.m., FOX
Sept. 26 at Titans
1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 3 at Dolphins
1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 11 at Ravens
8:15, ESPN
Oct. 17 vs. Texans
1 p.m., CBS
Oct. 24 at 49ers
8:20 p.m., NBC
Oct. 31 vs. Titans
1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 4 vs. Jets
8:20 p.m., FOX
Nov. 14 vs. Jaguars
1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 21 at Bills
1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 28 at Buccaneers
1 p.m., FOX
Dec. 5 at Texans
1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 12 BYE
Dec. 19 vs. Patriots
1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 25 at Cardinals
8:15, NFLN
Jan. 2 vs. Raiders
1 p.m., CBS
Jan. 9 at Jaguars
1 p.m., CBS
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.