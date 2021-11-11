Sept. 12 vs. Seahawks

Seahawks 28, Colts 16

Sept. 19 vs. Rams

Rams 27, Colts 24

Sept. 26 at Titans

Titans 25, Colts 16

Oct. 3 at Dolphins

Colts 27, Dolphins 17

Oct. 11 at Ravens

Ravens 31, Colts 25 (OT)

Oct. 17 vs. Texans

Colts 31, Texans 3

Oct. 24 at 49ers

Colts 30, 49ers 18

Oct. 31 vs. Titans

Titans 34, Colts 31 (OT)

Nov. 4 vs. Jets

Colts 45, Jets 30

Nov. 14 vs. Jaguars

1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 21 at Bills

1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 28 vs. Buccaneers

1 p.m., FOX

Dec. 5 at Texans

1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 12, bye

Dec. 19 vs. Patriots

1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 25 at Cardinals

8:15, NFLN

Jan. 2 vs. Raiders

1 p.m., CBS

Jan. 9 at Jaguars

1 p.m., CBS

