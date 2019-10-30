Sept. 8 at Chargers

Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)

Sept. 15 at Titans

Colts 19, Titans 17

Sept. 22 vs. Falcons

Colts 27, Falcons 24

Sept. 29 vs. Raiders

Raiders 31, Colts 24

Oct. 6 at Chiefs

Colts 19, Chiefs 13

Oct. 20 vs. Texans

Colts 30, Texans 23

Oct. 27 vs. Broncos

Colts 15, Broncos 13

Nov. 3 at Steelers

1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 10 vs. Dolphins

4:05 p.m., CBS

Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars

1 p.m., CBS

Nov. 21 at Texans

8:20 p.m., Fox

Dec. 1 vs. Titans

1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 8 at Buccaneers

1 p.m., CBS

Dec. 16 at Saints

8:15 p.m., ESPN

Dec. 22 vs. Panthers

1 p.m., Fox

Dec. 29 at Jaguars

1 p.m., CBS

Tags

Recommended for you