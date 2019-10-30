Sept. 8 at Chargers
Chargers 30, Colts 24 (OT)
Sept. 15 at Titans
Colts 19, Titans 17
Sept. 22 vs. Falcons
Colts 27, Falcons 24
Sept. 29 vs. Raiders
Raiders 31, Colts 24
Oct. 6 at Chiefs
Colts 19, Chiefs 13
Oct. 20 vs. Texans
Colts 30, Texans 23
Oct. 27 vs. Broncos
Colts 15, Broncos 13
Nov. 3 at Steelers
1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 10 vs. Dolphins
4:05 p.m., CBS
Nov. 17 vs. Jaguars
1 p.m., CBS
Nov. 21 at Texans
8:20 p.m., Fox
Dec. 1 vs. Titans
1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 8 at Buccaneers
1 p.m., CBS
Dec. 16 at Saints
8:15 p.m., ESPN
Dec. 22 vs. Panthers
1 p.m., Fox
Dec. 29 at Jaguars
1 p.m., CBS
