AFC SOUTH
;W;L;T;PCT.
Tennessee;7;3;0;.700
Indianapolis;4;6;1;.409
Jacksonville;3;7;0;.300
Houston;1;8;1;.150
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 5:13 pm
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.