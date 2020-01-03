Through 16 games
PASSING
Comp Att Pct. Yards TD INT
Brissett 272 447 60.8 2942 18 6
Team 307 513 59.8 3314 22 10
Opp. 394 562 70.1 4231 29 15
RUSHING
Car Yds Avg TD
Mack 247 1091 4.4 8
Wilkins 51 307 6.0 2
Williams 49 235 4.8 1
Team 471 2130 4.5 17
Opp. 383 1567 4.1 8
RECEIVING
Rec Yds Avg TD
Pascal 41 607 14.8 5
Hilton 45 501 11.1 5
Doyle 43 448 10.4 4
Hines 44 320 7.3 0
Team 308 3319 10.8 22
Opp 394 4231 10.7 29
TACKLES
Solo Asst. Comb.
Walker 83 40 123
Leonard 71 50 121
Willis 53 18 71
INTERCEPTIONS
No. Yds Avg TD
Leonard 5 92 18.4 1
Desir 3 0 0.0 0
Team 15 167 11.1 1
Opp 10 225 22.5 2
SACKS
Houston 11
Leonard 5
Team 41
Opp 31
KICK RETURN
No. Yds Avg TD
Dulin 3 90 30.0 0
Team 31 707 22.8 0
Opp 19 470 24.7 0
PUNT RETURN
Ret FC Yds Avg TD
Hines 9 4 281 31.2 2
Team 24 21 418 17.4 2
Opp 28 15 166 5.9 0
FIELD GOALS
1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
McLaughlin 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-1 2-2
Team 1-1 7-8 7-7 3-8 4-7
Opp 0-0 10-10 8-8 7-9 4-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.