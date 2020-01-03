Through 16 games

PASSING

Comp Att Pct. Yards TD INT

Brissett 272 447 60.8 2942 18 6

Team 307 513 59.8 3314 22 10

Opp. 394 562 70.1 4231 29 15

RUSHING

Car Yds Avg TD

Mack 247 1091 4.4 8

Wilkins 51 307 6.0 2

Williams 49 235 4.8 1

Team 471 2130 4.5 17

Opp. 383 1567 4.1 8

RECEIVING

Rec Yds Avg TD

Pascal 41 607 14.8 5

Hilton 45 501 11.1 5

Doyle 43 448 10.4 4

Hines 44 320 7.3 0

Team 308 3319 10.8 22

Opp 394 4231 10.7 29

TACKLES

Solo Asst. Comb.

Walker 83 40 123

Leonard 71 50 121

Willis 53 18 71

INTERCEPTIONS

No. Yds Avg TD

Leonard 5 92 18.4 1

Desir 3 0 0.0 0

Team 15 167 11.1 1

Opp 10 225 22.5 2

SACKS

Houston 11

Leonard 5

Team 41

Opp 31

KICK RETURN

No. Yds Avg TD

Dulin 3 90 30.0 0

Team 31 707 22.8 0

Opp 19 470 24.7 0

PUNT RETURN

Ret FC Yds Avg TD

Hines 9 4 281 31.2 2

Team 24 21 418 17.4 2

Opp 28 15 166 5.9 0

FIELD GOALS

1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+

McLaughlin 1-1 1-1 1-1 0-1 2-2

Team 1-1 7-8 7-7 3-8 4-7

Opp 0-0 10-10 8-8 7-9 4-4

