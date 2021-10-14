Through 5 games
PASSING
;ATT;COM;PCT;YDS;TD;INT
Wentz;173;113;65.3;1,322;7;1
TEAM;178;115;64.6;1,347;7;2
OPP.;153;112;73.2;1,370;15;3
RUSHING
;NO.;YDS;AVG;LONG;TD
Taylor;73;327;4.5;38;2
Hines;22;88;4.0;11;1
Mack;20;85;4.3;22;0
TEAM;133;571;4.3;38;3
OPP.;134;542;4.0;33;1
RECEIVING
;NO.;YDS;AVG;LONG;TD
Pittman;29;368;12.7;42;1
Pascal;18;204;11.3;41;3
Taylor;14;197;14.1;76;1
Hines;14;124;8.9;36;0
TEAM;115;1,347;11.7;76;7
OPP.;112;1,304;11.6;69;15
INTERCEPTIONS
;NO.;YDS;AVG;LONG;TD
Moore;1;32;32.0;32;0
Leonard;1;4;4.0;4;0
TEAM;3;36;12.0;32;0
OPP.;2;2;1.0;2;0
SACKS
Turay;2
Muhammad;2
Lewis;1.5
TEAM;10
OPP.;12
TACKLES
;SOLO;ASST;COMB
Leonard;23;15;38
Okereke;22;15;37
Blackmon;22;7;29
Moore;23;5;28
PUNT RETURNS
;RET;FC;YDS;AVG;TD
Hines;6;4;36;6.0;0
TEAM;6;4;36;6.0;0
OPP.;10;5;72;7.2;0
SCORING
;RUSH;REC;RET;TD;FG;PAT;PTS
Blankenship;0;0;0;0;11;7;40
Pascal;0;3;0;3;0;0;18
Taylor;2;1;0;3;0;0;18
Alie-Cox;0;2;0;2;0;0;12
TEAM;3;7;1;11;11;8;108
OPP.;1;15;0;16;5;14;128
