Through 5 games

PASSING

;ATT;COM;PCT;YDS;TD;INT

Wentz;173;113;65.3;1,322;7;1

TEAM;178;115;64.6;1,347;7;2

OPP.;153;112;73.2;1,370;15;3

RUSHING

;NO.;YDS;AVG;LONG;TD

Taylor;73;327;4.5;38;2

Hines;22;88;4.0;11;1

Mack;20;85;4.3;22;0

TEAM;133;571;4.3;38;3

OPP.;134;542;4.0;33;1

RECEIVING

;NO.;YDS;AVG;LONG;TD

Pittman;29;368;12.7;42;1

Pascal;18;204;11.3;41;3

Taylor;14;197;14.1;76;1

Hines;14;124;8.9;36;0

TEAM;115;1,347;11.7;76;7

OPP.;112;1,304;11.6;69;15

INTERCEPTIONS

;NO.;YDS;AVG;LONG;TD

Moore;1;32;32.0;32;0

Leonard;1;4;4.0;4;0

TEAM;3;36;12.0;32;0

OPP.;2;2;1.0;2;0

SACKS

Turay;2

Muhammad;2

Lewis;1.5

TEAM;10

OPP.;12

TACKLES

;SOLO;ASST;COMB

Leonard;23;15;38

Okereke;22;15;37

Blackmon;22;7;29

Moore;23;5;28

PUNT RETURNS

;RET;FC;YDS;AVG;TD

Hines;6;4;36;6.0;0

TEAM;6;4;36;6.0;0

OPP.;10;5;72;7.2;0

SCORING

;RUSH;REC;RET;TD;FG;PAT;PTS

Blankenship;0;0;0;0;11;7;40

Pascal;0;3;0;3;0;0;18

Taylor;2;1;0;3;0;0;18

Alie-Cox;0;2;0;2;0;0;12

TEAM;3;7;1;11;11;8;108

OPP.;1;15;0;16;5;14;128

Tags

Trending Video