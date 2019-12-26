Through 15 games
PASSING
Comp Att Pct. Yards TD INT
Brissett 260 422 61.6 2780 18 6
Team 295 488 60.5 3152 22 10
Opp. 367 523 70.2 3936 26 14
RUSHING
Car Yds Avg TD
Mack 232 1014 4.4 6
Wilkins 51 307 6.0 2
Williams 49 235 4.8 1
Team 444 1998 4.5 15
Opp. 359 1500 4.2 8
RECEIVING
Rec Yds Avg TD
Pascal 40 597 14.9 5
Doyle 42 442 10.5 4
Hilton 42 429 10.2 5
Hines 41 298 7.3 0
Team 295 3152 10.7 22
Opp 367 3936 10.7 26
TACKLES
Solo Asst. Comb.
Leonard 68 47 115
Walker 71 35 106
Willis 53 18 71
INTERCEPTIONS
No. Yds Avg TD
Leonard 4 92 23.0 1
Desir 3 0 0.0 0
Team 14 167 11.9 1
Opp 10 225 22.5 2
SACKS
Houston 10
Leonard 5
Team 38
Opp 28
KICK RETURN
No. Yds Avg TD
Hines 5 99 19.8 0
Team 27 593 22.0 0
Opp 16 360 22.5 0
PUNT RETURN
Ret FC Yds Avg TD
Hines 7 4 261 37.3 2
Team 22 21 398 18.1 2
Opp 27 13 161 6.0 0
FIELD GOALS
1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
McLaughlin 1-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 1-1
Team 1-1 6-7 7-7 3-8 3-6
Opp 0-0 9-9 8-8 7-9 2-2
