Through 15 games

PASSING

Comp Att Pct. Yards TD INT

Brissett 260 422 61.6 2780 18 6

Team 295 488 60.5 3152 22 10

Opp. 367 523 70.2 3936 26 14

RUSHING

Car Yds Avg TD

Mack 232 1014 4.4 6

Wilkins 51 307 6.0 2

Williams 49 235 4.8 1

Team 444 1998 4.5 15

Opp. 359 1500 4.2 8

RECEIVING

Rec Yds Avg TD

Pascal 40 597 14.9 5

Doyle 42 442 10.5 4

Hilton 42 429 10.2 5

Hines 41 298 7.3 0

Team 295 3152 10.7 22

Opp 367 3936 10.7 26

TACKLES

Solo Asst. Comb.

Leonard 68 47 115

Walker 71 35 106

Willis 53 18 71

INTERCEPTIONS

No. Yds Avg TD

Leonard 4 92 23.0 1

Desir 3 0 0.0 0

Team 14 167 11.9 1

Opp 10 225 22.5 2

SACKS

Houston 10

Leonard 5

Team 38

Opp 28

KICK RETURN

No. Yds Avg TD

Hines 5 99 19.8 0

Team 27 593 22.0 0

Opp 16 360 22.5 0

PUNT RETURN

Ret FC Yds Avg TD

Hines 7 4 261 37.3 2

Team 22 21 398 18.1 2

Opp 27 13 161 6.0 0

FIELD GOALS

1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+

McLaughlin 1-1 0-0 1-1 0-1 1-1

Team 1-1 6-7 7-7 3-8 3-6

Opp 0-0 9-9 8-8 7-9 2-2

