Through 13 games
PASSING
Comp Att Pct. Yards TD INT
Brissett 228 361 63.2 2496 18 6
Team 263 427 61.6 2868 22 10
Opp. 310 448 69.2 3393 22 11
RUSHING
Car Yds Avg TD
Mack 205 900 4.4 5
Williams 49 235 4.8 1
Wilkins 39 213 5.5 0
Team 395 1734 4.4 11
Opp. 305 1296 4.2 8
RECEIVING
Rec Yds Avg TD
Pascal 35 547 15.6 5
Doyle 38 404 10.6 4
Hilton 35 378 10.8 5
Hines 38 294 7.7 0
Team 263 2868 10.9 22
Opp 310 3393 10.9 22
TACKLES
Solo Asst. Comb.
Leonard 57 35 92
Walker 58 28 86
Moore 50 11 61
INTERCEPTIONS
No. Yds Avg TD
Leonard 4 92 23.0 1
Moore 2 36 18.0 0
Team 11 167 15.2 1
Opp 10 225 22.5 2
SACKS
Houston 9
Leonard 5
Team 33
Opp 24
KICK RETURN
No. Yds Avg TD
Hines 4 80 20.0 0
Team 26 574 22.1 0
Opp 16 360 22.5 0
PUNT RETURN
Ret FC Yds Avg TD
Hines 4 2 66 16.5 0
Team 19 19 203 10.7 0
Opp 22 13 116 5.3 0
FIELD GOALS
1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
McLaughlin 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-1
Team 1-1 6-7 6-6 3-8 3-6
Opp 0-0 7-7 7-7 7-9 1-1
