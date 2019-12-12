Through 13 games

PASSING

Comp Att Pct. Yards TD INT

Brissett 228 361 63.2 2496 18 6

Team 263 427 61.6 2868 22 10

Opp. 310 448 69.2 3393 22 11

RUSHING

Car Yds Avg TD

Mack 205 900 4.4 5

Williams 49 235 4.8 1

Wilkins 39 213 5.5 0

Team 395 1734 4.4 11

Opp. 305 1296 4.2 8

RECEIVING

Rec Yds Avg TD

Pascal 35 547 15.6 5

Doyle 38 404 10.6 4

Hilton 35 378 10.8 5

Hines 38 294 7.7 0

Team 263 2868 10.9 22

Opp 310 3393 10.9 22

TACKLES

Solo Asst. Comb.

Leonard 57 35 92

Walker 58 28 86

Moore 50 11 61

INTERCEPTIONS

No. Yds Avg TD

Leonard 4 92 23.0 1

Moore 2 36 18.0 0

Team 11 167 15.2 1

Opp 10 225 22.5 2

SACKS

Houston 9

Leonard 5

Team 33

Opp 24

KICK RETURN

No. Yds Avg TD

Hines 4 80 20.0 0

Team 26 574 22.1 0

Opp 16 360 22.5 0

PUNT RETURN

Ret FC Yds Avg TD

Hines 4 2 66 16.5 0

Team 19 19 203 10.7 0

Opp 22 13 116 5.3 0

FIELD GOALS

1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+

McLaughlin 1-1 0-0 0-0 0-1 1-1

Team 1-1 6-7 6-6 3-8 3-6

Opp 0-0 7-7 7-7 7-9 1-1

Tags

Recommended for you