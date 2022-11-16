Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts
Sunday, 1 p.m. (CBS)
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will taper off and give way to cloudy skies late. Low around 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: November 16, 2022 @ 11:14 pm
...SNOW SHOWERS THIS EVENING WILL CAUSE SLICK SPOTS... Scattered snow showers will continue through the evening...focused primarily along and to the northeast of Interstate 74. A few bands will produce locally heavier snowfall that will briefly reduce visibilities. Snow accumulations up to a few tenths of an inch are possible by midnight...especially over northeast portions of central Indiana. Scattered flurries will linger into the overnight. As temperatures fall into the mid and upper 20s...slick spots will develop on area roads. Use caution if traveling this evening or overnight.
|
Support local journalism
Local news, sports and entertainment when you want it.
Please consider subscribing so we can continue to bring you the best local news, sports and entertainment coverage.
Join host Emma Keith in exploring the criminal justice system that convicted and sentenced Rebecca Hogue, a Norman, Oklahoma mother found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of her son.