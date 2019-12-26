Nyheim Hines return.jpg

Colts running back Nyheim Hines returns a punt Sunday against the Panthers in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Hines returned two punts for touchdowns and amassed 195 return yards.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Nyheim Hines | Punt Returner

The former North Carolina State star had a record-setting day last week against the Panthers, returning three punts for a franchise-record 195 yards and toucdowns of 84 and 71 yards.

Tags

Recommended for you