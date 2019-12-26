Colts Page: Who's Hot? Dec 26, 2019 1 hr ago Colts running back Nyheim Hines returns a punt Sunday against the Panthers in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. Hines returned two punts for touchdowns and amassed 195 return yards. Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana Nyheim Hines | Punt Returner The former North Carolina State star had a record-setting day last week against the Panthers, returning three punts for a franchise-record 195 yards and toucdowns of 84 and 71 yards. Tags Returner Star North Carolina Punt Franchise Record-setting Colt Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Service: Dec. 26 MOLLET, Patricia Apr 30, 1956 - Dec 24, 2019 HOSIER, F. Jun 10, 1941 - Dec 24, 2019 Funeral Service: Dec. 25 WRIGHT, Nellie Oct 13, 1934 - Dec 21, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMother accused of neglect after child was found in washing machineTwo suspects in custody following chase involving stolen carFamily copes with loss of both parents before the holidaysFeds announce indictments in drug ring that included AndersonAnderson to demolish a minimum of 32 residential properties in 2020Woman accused of attacking police officerMayor Broderick names 2020 staffStranger breaks into woman's home armed with knifeConviction reversed for phony drug sale at Hoosier ParkCNA hired for companionship accused of abuse Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
