Jonathan Williams 4.jpg

Colts running back Jonathan Williams looks for an open lane downfield against the Jaguars on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Jonathan Williams | Running Back

The fourth-string rusher has been a revelation, producing back-to-back 100-yard games. Williams can become the first Colts running back with three straight 100-yard games since Edgerrin James in 2005.

