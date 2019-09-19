TY Hilton.jpg (copy)

Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton walks into practice Tuesday at Grand Park in Westfield.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

T.Y. Hilton | Wide Receiver

Hilton is well on his way to a career high for TDs. In two games, he’s caught three touchdown passes. He’s never had more than seven in a single season in his career.

