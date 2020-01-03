Quenton Nelson.jpg

Colts guard Quenton Nelson pushes Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell aside Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Quentin Nelson | Left Guard

The second-year offensive lineman was named a first-team all-pro for the second time. He’s the first guard to earn all-pro honors in each of his first two seasons since 1948.

