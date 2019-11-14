Colts Page: Who's Hot? 12 min ago Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Tim Bath | CNHI Sports Indiana Darius Leonard | Linebacker A Colts defender has record a sack, interception and forced fumble in the same game just four times since 1993. Darius Leonard is on that list twice after last week's loss to Miami. Tags Darius Leonard Defender Interception Record Linebacker Times Game Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral service: Nov. 14 Funeral Service: Nov. 13 PHIPPS, Paul Jul 19, 1940 - Nov 6, 2019 MCCLOUD JR., Marvin Sep 27, 1951 - Nov 4, 2019 COLLIER, Robert Jun 27, 1953 - Nov 6, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesJohn Krull: They asked for Red for EdAnderson couple accomplish mission of restoring 100-year-old farmhouseRob Hunt column: Inspired by the youth, againRobbery suspect taken into custody without incidentNeighbors oppose residential treatment facilityPizza Hut on Broadway set to closeFrankton's Huntsinger to become Indiana's 'drug czar'Man accused of robbery outside of pharmacyPrison inmate accused of orchestrating drug activityFor IU commit Anthony Leal, staying home was best option Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
