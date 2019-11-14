Darius Leonard

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard intercepts the ball in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

 Tim Bath | CNHI Sports Indiana

Darius Leonard | Linebacker

A Colts defender has record a sack, interception and forced fumble in the same game just four times since 1993. Darius Leonard is on that list twice after last week's loss to Miami.

