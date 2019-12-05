Colts Page: Who's Hot? 48 min ago Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke reads the Falcons offense on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana Bobby Okereke | Linebacker The former Stanford star was all over the field, making the most of his limited snaps at the SAM linebacker position Sunday. Okereke recorded three tackles, his first career sack and forced a fumble against the Titans. Tags Bobby Okereke Linebacker Sport Career Fumble Tackle Stanford Sack Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Services: Dec. 5 SMITH, Michael Aug 2, 1941 - Dec 3, 2019 LEWIS, Ruth Feb 5, 1928 - Dec 4, 2019 ELMORE, Richard Nov 11, 1931 - Dec 3, 2019 AMBS, Phillip Aug 19, 1936 - Dec 1, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accused of sexual battery while girlfriend waited in carSWAT team deployed; man arrested for domestic batteryDCS caseworker charged with neglect of child under his supervisionFree skating returns to downtown AndersonMan accused of attacking girlfriend, charged with several feloniesAnderson High School on lockdownBusiness card leads to career for Frankton nativeLocal boxer Jimmie Morgan remembered for his determinationMan told police he tossed two bikes onto interstate hoping to kill peopleCummings wants a shift in DCS priorities Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
