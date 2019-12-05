Bobby Okereke.jpg

Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke reads the Falcons offense on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Bobby Okereke | Linebacker

The former Stanford star was all over the field, making the most of his limited snaps at the SAM linebacker position Sunday. Okereke recorded three tackles, his first career sack and forced a fumble against the Titans.

