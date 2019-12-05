Jacoby Brissett 4.jpg

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett looks for an open receiver as tight end Jack Doyle holds back a defender Sunday against the Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback

A more aggressive approach led to 319 passing yards Sunday, but Brissett threw just a single touchdown pass and his two second-half interceptions were crucial in Tennessee's come-from-behind win.

