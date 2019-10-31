Colts Page: Who's Not? 31 min ago Colts offensive linemen Quenton Nelson (56) and Anthony Castonzo (74) watch as the ball rolls away from quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Sunday against the Broncos at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana Offensive Line Jacoby Brissett was sacked four times last week against the Broncos, and Marlon Mack averaged just 4 yards per carry. Denver has a stout defensive front, but this was a performance the Colts must improve upon. Tags Marlon Mack Jacoby Brissett Arithmetic Zoology Colt Denver Front Carry Bronco Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Service: Oct. 31 MCARTHUR, Sarah Sep 26, 1962 - Oct 30, 2019 BOZELL, Linda Aug 25, 1948 - Oct 30, 2019 VO, Joseph Ton Phuoc Aug 7, 1977 - Oct 26, 2019 PETTY, Charles Jan 25, 1928 - Oct 29, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice: Man doused himself in kerosene at gas stationPolice: 'Funny money' used in shopping spreeShane Phipps column: Sea of red coming to statehouseAnderson man dies in apartment fireChild molestation charges dropped in plea agreementPendleton man's death ruled homicideMayoral candidates address Anderson's top concernsPolice: Driver failed to stop after striking childElwood man accused of rape, other chargesHemp for profit? New crop faces questions over market viability, sustainability Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
