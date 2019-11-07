Deon Cain

Colts wide receiver Deon Cain lines up Saturday as the Colts faced the Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Deon Cain | Wide Receiver

A strong breakout candidate entering the season, the second-year pass catcher has all but disappeared. After being inactive two weeks ago against Denver, he had just two targets and no catches at Pittsburgh.

