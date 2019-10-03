Raiders fumble.jpg

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs drops the handoff from quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Run Defense

The Colts allowed Oakland to run for 188 yards with an average of 5.9 yards per carry Sunday. That performance included a 60-yard touchdown on a reverse by wide receiver Trevor Davis.

Tags

Recommended for you