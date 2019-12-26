Colts Page: Who's Not? Dec 26, 2019 1 hr ago Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett awaits the snap Sunday against the Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback The second-year starter has failed to throw a touchdown pass in the past two weeks, and his completion percentage is just 52.6 over the past three games — by far his worst stretch for accuracy this season. Tags Percentage Touchdown Completion Pass Sport American Football Jacoby Brissett Quarterback Accuracy Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Funeral Service: Dec. 26 MOLLET, Patricia Apr 30, 1956 - Dec 24, 2019 HOSIER, F. Jun 10, 1941 - Dec 24, 2019 Funeral Service: Dec. 25 WRIGHT, Nellie Oct 13, 1934 - Dec 21, 2019 PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from The Herald Bulletin. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS WTHR Weather SCHOOL DELAYS CLICK HERE FOR SCHOOL DELAYS/CLOSINGS Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMother accused of neglect after child was found in washing machineTwo suspects in custody following chase involving stolen carFamily copes with loss of both parents before the holidaysFeds announce indictments in drug ring that included AndersonAnderson to demolish a minimum of 32 residential properties in 2020Woman accused of attacking police officerMayor Broderick names 2020 staffStranger breaks into woman's home armed with knifeConviction reversed for phony drug sale at Hoosier ParkCNA hired for companionship accused of abuse Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.