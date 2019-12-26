Jacoby Brissett.jpg

Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett awaits the snap Sunday against the Panthers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

 Heather Bremer | CNHI Sports Indiana

Jacoby Brissett | Quarterback

The second-year starter has failed to throw a touchdown pass in the past two weeks, and his completion percentage is just 52.6 over the past three games — by far his worst stretch for accuracy this season.

